Britney Spears Gets Invitation To Speak To Congress About What She Endured During Conservatorship

Britney Spears shared Wednesday she’d recently got a letter inviting her to speak to Congress about what she endured during her nearly 14-year conservatorship.

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story,” the 40-year-old singer shared on Instagram. “I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!” she added. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all,” Spears continued. “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!”

The “Toxic” hitmaker said she wished she had been more brave because she was “so scared” and said “nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did” to her.

She concluded her post with a “thank you to Congress” for inviting her to the White House, and included a copy of the letter she got addressed from Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Crist and Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

In the letter, the two wrote they applauded the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s “inspiring fight” and stood ready “to assist in any way that” they could.

“Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” the letter shared by Spears read. “Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light.”

The letter continued with an invite for the superstar singer “to meet with” the members of Congress “at a mutually convenient time to describe in” her own words how she “achieved justice.”

In November 2021, Spears posted on social media about being thankful and feeling like being on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship she was under for 13 years.

Spears had been under conservatorship since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.