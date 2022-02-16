REPORT: Chiefs Chris Lammons Wanted In Connection With An Alleged Beating Of A Man In Las Vegas With Alvin Kamara

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons is reportedly wanted in connection with the alleged beating of a man in Las Vegas for the same incident involving Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara.

The Kansas City star reportedly is facing felony battery charges and reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the incident involving Kamara during Pro Bowl weekend, TMZ reported Wednesday.

#UPDATE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the same incident involving Alvin Kamara https://t.co/VzfyLovHBZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2022

The 26-year-old star in the National Football League's felony charge reportedly can carry up to five years in prison. Sources shared the Chiefs team is aware of the incident, but did not expand on the matter further.

News of the warrant comes days after the Saints’ star was arrested for felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm Sunday while out in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

Kamara has been accused of beating a man at a nightclub while out in Las Vegas for the NFL event. He was arrested after the Pro Bowl “without incident.”

The outlet said it had also learned that two other men, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, turned themselves into Clark County jail on Monday in connection with the alleged beating. They were reportedly booked on battery.