David Harbour Says Season Four Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is Coming Soon

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour has given fans a bit of an update on season four.

Millions of fans around the globe are amped up and excited for the hit Netflix show to eventually return, but we haven’t had much info to go off of. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

‘Stranger Things’ Star Teases Major Season 4 News https://t.co/OZULxRRbAo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

Well, during a recent Knicks game, the man responsible for playing Hopper flashed a message on his phone that told fans, “ST4 is coming soon, promise.”

You can take a look at his message below.

Breaking news from @DouglasElliman Celebrity Row 👀 pic.twitter.com/IUsYewN1aJ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 15, 2022

The biggest question at this point is what “soon” actually means. We know for a fact that “Stranger Things” is returning for its fourth season at some point in 2022.

However, past that, we really don’t have much information at all. Netflix has gone out of its way to keep details concealed, and the streaming giant is doing a damn good job of keeping things under wraps.

Is A Superstar Actress In The New Season Of ‘Stranger Things’? https://t.co/4eflVowJbX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2021

What I will say beyond any shadow of a doubt is that fans are fired up and ready to roll for the latest season of the hit show.

Season three dropped back in July of 2019. That means if season four comes this summer, it’ll have been three years between new episodes.

Clearly, that’s a bit of a problem!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the new season of “Stranger Things.”