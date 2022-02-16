Disney Announces Residential Neighborhoods Staffed By Cast Members

The Walt Disney Company plans to develop residential neighborhoods staffed by Disney cast members, and it is building the first one in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a company announcement.

“We are developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney to people wherever they are, expanding storytelling to storyliving,” the company announced Wednesday. “We can’t wait to welcome residents to these beautiful and unique Disney communities where they can live their lives to the fullest.”

Disney launches Storyliving by Disney, a new business to develop residential communities. Get all the details: https://t.co/QuyND9ClKi pic.twitter.com/guMTgxF0NP — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) February 16, 2022

The housing project, “Storyliving by Disney,” will offer club membership that grants access to wellness programming, live performances, cooking classes, charitable activities and other experiences, according to the company announcement.

The Rancho Mirage project will include a section for adults over 55, according to Disney’s announcement. The neighborhood will reportedly include estates, single family homes and condominiums, and the company says it is eyeing more locations throughout America to develop more neighborhoods. (RELATED: Disney+ Pulls ‘Simpsons’ Episode Mocking China From Hong Kong Platform)

The Rancho Mirage-based Cotino neighborhood plan includes a 24-acre “grand oasis” featuring sustainably-built “crystalline lagoons” and an exclusive waterfront clubhouse that offers year-round Disney programming, the announcement says. There will also be a professionally-managed beach park accessible to the public with a day pass, according to the announcement.

The project will also include a mixed-use district with shopping, dining and entertainment, but the announcement did not include information about home prices or an expected opening date.

