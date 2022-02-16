Editorial

Eli Apple’s Mom Rips Annie Aggar, Says She Catches ‘A Lotta Balls’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates the Bengals 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Eli Apple’s mom thought it was a good idea to rip a reporter after the Super Bowl.

The Bengals defensive back got torched on multiple occasions by the Rams during a 23-20 loss in Super Bowl LVI. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game Bally Sports reporter Annie Agar tweeted, “Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple.”

It was clearly a joke, but that didn’t stop Annie Apple from firing back after her son got dragged. She quote tweeted Annie and responded with, “I can believe that. Word on the street is you catch a lotta balls. [smirking emoji] Mainstream media stays on that bullshit.”

As I’ve said many times before, if you’re the family member of a star athlete and you find yourself generating a bunch of attention, you’re doing it wrong!

Family members should never be generating headlines. That’s why I constantly drag Patrick Mahomes’ brother and future wife.

Instead of us focusing on him and his accomplishments, we’re busy talking about those two morons.

Apparently, Annie Apple likes to do the same thing. Not only did she feel the need to respond, but she fired back in a big way.

If you ever find yourself tweeting “Word on the street is you catch a lotta balls” at an adult woman, it’s time to put the phone down.

It’s not her fault that Eli Apple got lit up like a Christmas tree in the biggest game of his life.

Seriously, we need an intervention for all the family members of athletes that like speaking up. It’s getting ridiculous.