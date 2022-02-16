Gas Tanker Crashes On Long Island, Causes Huge Fireball

A tanker truck carrying over 9,000 gallons of gasoline overturned and exploded early Wednesday in Rockville Centre, New York, causing a massive fire.

The driver lost control of the tanker, which crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom and burst into flames, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities were notified about the flipped tanker on Sunrise Highway at around 1:10 a.m., Rockville Centre Fire Chief James Avondet said according to WNBC-TV. “When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet stated, “It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career,” he added.

The truck’s driver and two firefighters were hospitalized because of the crash, but all three have since been released according to WNBC-TV.

Major fire on Long Island- Rockville Centre. A 12,000 gas tanker overturned into a building then burst into flames. Burning gasoline went into the sewer & is burning for blocks. PAPD is sending crash trucks from JFK. pic.twitter.com/z17PXFLuMt — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) February 16, 2022

All utilities in the are were also cut off due to the damage, WNBC-TV reported. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said that around 500 homes did not have power because of the crash as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. (RELATED: High Winds Fuel A Massive Fire Ripping Through Laguna Beach)

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after the La-Z-Boy building collapsed, according to WNBC-TV. Another building was also damaged. Authorities are still investigating how the tanker lost control.