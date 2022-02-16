HBO Is ‘Developing Various Ideas’ For More ‘True Detective’

It sounds like there’s a very real chance “True Detective” will return to TV.

Season one of the legendary show with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson is widely-viewed as the single best season of TV in the past decade. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While season two wasn’t as great, it was still serviceable and season three was very good. However, since the conclusion of season three in 2019, there hasn’t been much noise about continuing the series.

Well, hope isn’t dead yet.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO and HBO Max programming chief Casey Bloys revealed the powerhouse network has “been developing various ideas” for continuing the show.

Past that, more details aren’t known.

‘F**king Slap Him’: ‘True Detective’ Star Reveals What It’s Like Working With Matthew McConaugheyhttps://t.co/y46bVYzVm5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2022

This is music to my ears. Like I said above, the first season of “True Detective” was incredible. In terms of a single season, I’m not sure I can think of anything else that comes close.

Yes, momentum seriously dropped off in season two, but HBO trended in the right direction with season three.

While there have always been whispers about the show continuing, there’s been no real concrete proof to indicate HBO was going to bring it back to life.

Bloys saying they’re kicking around ideas is the best clue we’ve had yet, and it’s just great news.

While I watch any new season of the series, I would love to see McConaughey and Harrelson back as their iconic characters in a fourth season. That might break the TV industry in the best way possible.

Get it done!