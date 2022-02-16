High School Hockey Player In Pennsylvania Charges Into The Stands To Get In A Fight In Insane Video

A high school hockey game recently descended into absolute anarchy in Pennsylvania.

According to KDKA, an argument allegedly started between parents in the stands about a player on the ice playing dirty, and that’s when all hell broke loose at the matchup between Shaler and Latrobe last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A video tweeted by Colin Dunlap showed a player rushing into the stands and throwing a punch as two guys appeared to already be fighting.

You can watch the wild situation unfold below.

High school hockey between Shaler and Latrobe.

Happened this past Thursday.

Wild scene. pic.twitter.com/eloERQwUQC — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) February 14, 2022

According to the same report, police viewed security footage of the incident, but it’s unclear if any charges will be brought against anyone.

To the surprise of nobody, the player who rushed into the stands has been suspended.

If you ever find yourself swinging at people during a high school sporting event, you need to take a hard long look in the mirror because things have gone terribly wrong.

To be clear, it’s not exactly straightforward in this situation as to who is responsible, but it really doesn’t matter. If you’re swinging at someone during a sporting event, you’re an absolute clown.

The only exception to that rule is if there’s an immediate threat to your life or safety.

Use some common sense, folks. It’s really not that hard to figure out.