Joe Burrow Played Through A Sprained MCL In The Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a sprained MCL in the Super Bowl.

During the game, the young quarterback clearly suffered a knee injury, but managed to gut it out as he left it all on the field in a losing effort against the Rams.

Now, fans know the extent of his injury.

Joe Burrow is now injured 😰🙏pic.twitter.com/SxdxgATuDv — NFL DieHards (@DieHardsNFL) February 14, 2022

According to ESPN, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor informed the media Wednesday that the face of the franchise suffered an MCL sprain during the game.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow played through a sprained MCL during Super Bowl LVI. pic.twitter.com/E7W0lVMsOF — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2022

Ian Rapoport had also previously reported that it was unlikely Burrow would need surgery.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow doesn’t need knee surgery, based on initial tests. And that’s good news. pic.twitter.com/f8OpsHvfXl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2022

While an MCL sprain isn’t the most serious injury in the world, it is still rather significant. It 100% requires attention and can take away from your mobility.

Despite clearly being in discomfort, Burrow never missed a play in Super Bowl LVI. It’s truly a testament to his toughness.

What a battle Stafford and Burrow gave us. 🙌 #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/J8DX2tyIEP — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Now, he’ll have to rest up and do whatever it takes to get back to 100%. The good news is that there’s almost no chance this has any kind of impact on next season.

A sprained MCL isn’t a huge deal in the big picture. It’s not great at the moment, but it shouldn’t hamper him long term.

No matter what happens, @JoeyB is our Comeback Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/zegjn2CVrR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 10, 2022

Props to Burrow for being one hell of a tough dude.