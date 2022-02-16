Editorial

Joe Burrow Played Through A Sprained MCL In The Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a sprained MCL in the Super Bowl.

During the game, the young quarterback clearly suffered a knee injury, but managed to gut it out as he left it all on the field in a losing effort against the Rams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, fans know the extent of his injury.

According to ESPN, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor informed the media Wednesday that the face of the franchise suffered an MCL sprain during the game.

Ian Rapoport had also previously reported that it was unlikely Burrow would need surgery.

While an MCL sprain isn’t the most serious injury in the world, it is still rather significant. It 100% requires attention and can take away from your mobility.

Despite clearly being in discomfort, Burrow never missed a play in Super Bowl LVI. It’s truly a testament to his toughness.

Now, he’ll have to rest up and do whatever it takes to get back to 100%. The good news is that there’s almost no chance this has any kind of impact on next season.

A sprained MCL isn’t a huge deal in the big picture. It’s not great at the moment, but it shouldn’t hamper him long term.

Props to Burrow for being one hell of a tough dude.