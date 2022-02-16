Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Takes A Shot At Richard Sherman On Instagram

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has hit back at Richard Sherman.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back claimed Stafford doesn’t belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, and Kelly has fired back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now. Like a participation trophy. No all decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP https://t.co/TDQn8sJZfO — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 14, 2022

According to BroBible, she posted a video on her Instagram story of Stafford after winning the Super Bowl with the caption “HI HATERS” and she tagged Sherman.

You can see a screenshot of the post below. As of Wednesday morning, it wasn’t still up, which means it expired or was taken down.

Kelly Stafford is a savage pic.twitter.com/UgJEzMPnqR — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) February 14, 2022

Furthermore, she urged people to not debate Stafford’s HoF chances while he’s still in the league slinging the rock.

Kelly Stafford say it louder 🗣 pic.twitter.com/r9fLqYLbs6 — 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 (Stafford) 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 (@DetroitMoments) February 15, 2022

Good for Kelly Stafford for taking a shot at Sherman. I would do the same thing if I was in her shoes. Matthew Stafford 100% belongs in the HoF, and anyone who things otherwise is an idiot.

If you’re going to fire off dumb takes like Sherman, you can’t be surprised when people fire back.

Matthew Stafford 100% belongs in the Hall of Fame. – More than 52,000 passing yards

– 323 passing touchdowns

– Super Bowl ring Give the man the respect he deserves! pic.twitter.com/cPPIJpLul0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2022

While I’m usually against spouses and girlfriends getting involved in internet squabbles, I’m all for this one.

As you guys know, I’m a huge Stafford fan and if people are going to take shots at him, then we can have ourselves a war. It’s fine with me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Props to Kelly for standing up for her man!