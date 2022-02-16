Editorial

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Takes A Shot At Richard Sherman On Instagram

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has hit back at Richard Sherman.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back claimed Stafford doesn’t belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, and Kelly has fired back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, she posted a video on her Instagram story of Stafford after winning the Super Bowl with the caption “HI HATERS” and she tagged Sherman.

You can see a screenshot of the post below. As of Wednesday morning, it wasn’t still up, which means it expired or was taken down.

Furthermore, she urged people to not debate Stafford’s HoF chances while he’s still in the league slinging the rock.

Good for Kelly Stafford for taking a shot at Sherman. I would do the same thing if I was in her shoes. Matthew Stafford 100% belongs in the HoF, and anyone who things otherwise is an idiot.

If you’re going to fire off dumb takes like Sherman, you can’t be surprised when people fire back.

While I’m usually against spouses and girlfriends getting involved in internet squabbles, I’m all for this one.

As you guys know, I’m a huge Stafford fan and if people are going to take shots at him, then we can have ourselves a war. It’s fine with me!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Props to Kelly for standing up for her man!