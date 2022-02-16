Convicted Murderer Makes Third Prison Escape, Caught After Running Out Of Gas

A convicted murder who escaped from a Mississippi prison three times was caught Tuesday after he ran out of gas, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Michael Floyd Wilson, an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, was found in Harrison County, according to an article posted to the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website. Wilson is serving life sentences on three of eight convictions including murder, burglary and escape.

Wilson previously escaped from prison in July 2018 before he was captured by police, the Department of Corrections said. Wilson was also convicted of escape in February 2020 and was sentenced as a habitual offender.

Following Wilson’s capture, the Mississippi Department of Corrections held a press release where Commissioner Burl Cain shared how police found the suspect. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Department Looking For Inmate Who Escaped By Pretending To Be Someone Else In Prison)

WATCH:

“It’s kind of an interesting way that he was captured,” Cain said. “He, uh, was riding in a car with a lady that had picked him up and had given him a ride, and she realized that he was probably gonna hijack her car because he kept looking at the gas gauge.”

“And so finally he, uh, when she realized that, well then they had a little bit of an altercation, not very much in the car, but he took the car away from her.”

Cain said that the woman then found a ride and informed police of the situation involving Wilson. He also said Wilson began to speed up as he drove away from the police, but soon ran out of gas.

Cain said Wilson will be moved to Walnut Grove Correctional Facility because the suspect will have “a hard time getting away from us there.”

Wilson’s latest incident marks his third time escaping from prison, according to CBS News.