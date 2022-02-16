‘It Is Your Job To Ask Questions!’: Reporter Asks Ned Price If Americans Should Trust Biden Administration

State Department spokesman Ned Price once again had an exchange with Associated Press reporter Matt Lee over the credibility of the U.S. government during a press briefing Wednesday.

Price opened the briefing by outlining examples of Russian disinformation and potential false flags to justify an incursion into Ukraine, such as allegations by the Russian government that NATO was providing Ukraine with chemical weapons or claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that there is a genocide occurring in the Donbas region.

“People must treat any and all of these claims with the appropriate and healthy skepticism, especially when they come from Russian state media sources and aren’t backed up by independent media reporting,” Price said. “Russia relies on confusion. Russia relies on obfuscation. Russia relies on misinformation and disinformation to cover its tracks. We should all expect that, and we should all be ready for it.”

Lee immediately asked Price if that same level of skepticism should be given to claims from the U.S. government.

“You would expect the same thing for claims and allegations that you guys make, that they shouldn’t just be accepted on face value, right?”

Price answered that “it is your job to ask questions, it is our job to offer the best information that we have available to us.” (RELATED: Reporter Asks State Department Spokesman If Biden Admin Is Playing ‘Pretend’ In Ukraine)

Lee and Price recently got into a spat after the State Department alleged that Russia was planning a false flag video to create a pretext for invading Ukraine. Lee demanded that Price offer more evidence for the allegation, and Price ultimately implied that Lee found the Russian government more trustworthy than the U.S.

The U.S. is still wary that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia is imminent. Russia claimed Tuesday it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, an assertion the U.S. has disputed.