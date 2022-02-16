Fashion World Debuts Jockstrap Face Masks And We Can’t Say No Loud Enough

The fashion world definitely got everyone’s attention when it debuted jockstrap face masks on the runway, and we can’t say no loud enough.

During the New York Fashion Week on Monday, models at the Dion Lee Fall/Winter 2022 show walked the catwalk wearing a variety of colors of underwear on their faces that corresponded with the rest of their ensemble.

One person wore a long-sleeve white shirt with a hood, skirt, white boots and a white jockstrap over his face.

In another snap, we see a male wearing a taupe head-to-toe outfit, which consisted of a hooded dress, black boots, a utilitarian type belt and taupe colored jockstrap over his face.

One person’s orange outfit consisted of a hooded top, jacket and pants with an orange pair of male-looking underwear over the person’s face.

There were also a few twists on the face mask look including a white and grey sweatsuit outfit with a white face mask covering up the majority of the face.

And at one point, a model walked the runway in a sheer purple lace outfit with lace underwear over the face.

It is unclear exactly what the world of fashion was thinking with these looks, but it’s fair to say we will not be donning them to the office or out and about on the street ever.