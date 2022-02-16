Poll Finds Sen. Dianne Feinstein With Lowest Approval Rating Of Career

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s job approval rating is the lowest it has been in her three-decade career in the United States Senate, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted online by Berkeley IGS from Feb. 3 through Feb. 10, found that 30% of voters approve of the 88-year-old senator, whereas 49% disapprove. Feinstein only averaged slightly better marks among female voters. 42 percent disapprove of her job in office, compared to the 33% who do — something poll director Mark DiCamillo notes as “a very significant and ominous sign for her,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Among the 49% percent of voters were Hispanic, Asian-American and self-professed “strongly liberal” voters, according to a report by the LA Times. Feinstein’s approval is also underwater in all areas of the state, including the Greater Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay areas — the latter of which she is from. (RELATED: Liberals Sour On Sen. Feinstein, Leading To All-Time Low Approval Rating)

8,937 Californians were surveyed, and the Berkeley IGS estimates a +/- 2% margin of error with 95% confidence.

Overlooked: VP Harris now is well underwater with her approval in her home state CALIFORNIA. New Berkeley poll finds Harris approval at 38/46. Very hard to get that low for any California Democrat.https://t.co/hmNID8MILn — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, voters’ opinions of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also gauged by the poll. Biden’s approval stood at 47% compared to 48% who disapprove, and Harris at 38% approval and 46% disapproval, the poll found.

Democratic California Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by Harris’ ascension to the vice presidency, nets a positive rating with 34% of voters approving to the 26% who disapprove. A 40% plurality of voters expressed no opinion on the junior senator.

Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 to fill the seat of then-governor-elect Pete Wilson. In 2020, Feinstein came under fire after being subject to an insider trading investigation by the Department of Justice following her husband’s sale of shares in the biotech industry two months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.