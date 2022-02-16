REVIEW: Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Is An Incredible Series

“Pam & Tommy” is every bit as great as fans expected it to be.

The highly-anticipated Hulu series with Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman and Lily James chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s famous sex tape being stolen and distributed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that provides viewers with more than enough content to enjoy.

While my expectations were high seeing as how Stan is a major talent, I was still blown away by the first two episodes.

The limited series is somehow incredibly funny, serious and raunchy all at the same time. After all, we are dealing with a stolen sex tape.

Lily James does an unreal job as the famous model and Rogen is incredible as the triggerman on the robbery that led to the tape eventually coming out.

The only thing I will say is that there is some graphic sexual content and nudity. It has to be the most graphic sexual content I’ve ever seen on Hulu.

So, if you’re offended by nudity, do not watch “Pam & Tommy.” Again, we’re talking about a show that is about a stolen sex tape.

Having said that, if nudity is no problem, I can’t recommend “Pam & Tommy” enough. It will keep you laughing and on the edge of your seat at the same time.

It’s truly awesome and I can’t wait to see what we get with the remaining episodes.