REPORT: People Attending The Super Bowl Parade For The Rams Must Be Vaccinated Or Have A Negative COVID-19 Test

The Super Bowl parade for the Los Angeles Rams will have strict COVID-19 protocols.

The Rams are holding their parade Wednesday in Los Angeles after beating the Bengals in Super LVI this past Sunday, and the city has some vaccination rules!

According to Fox 11, authorities announced Tuesday that people planning on attending the outdoor event must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

#BREAKING: Fans must show proof of vax or negative COVID test to attend Rams’ Super Bowl Championship parade, officials announce. MORE: https://t.co/VSrVyGbFlq pic.twitter.com/QXi7X6eqHY — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 15, 2022

It’s stuff like this that makes people just think this entire COVID-19 thing is a circus. I’m all for being safe and smart, but we’re talking about an outdoor event!

We’re talking about being outside in warm Los Angeles weather! It is going to be in the 60s today for the parade.

It’s not a small room packed full with hundreds of people. It’s literally the sidewalks of the city. Why does requiring vaccination or negative tests matter in this case? Will it really do much to stop the spread? That’s a genuine question. We’re talking about an outdoor event!

The city literally just hosted the Super Bowl, and it’s one of the biggest party cities on the planet. Yet, vaccination status or negative tests are required to walk around outdoors for a parade? I’m not exactly sure this is what we would qualify as following the science, and I say that as a vaccinated person who fully 100% believes in the vaccine.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that football games didn’t result in massive COVID-19 spikes. So, if packed stadiums didn’t result in spikes, why would a parade?

For all the idiots and clowns shaming college football fans for living life, there is no evidence to support claims fans packing stadiums is leading to an increase in COVID-19. Science is not on your side! Great piece from @Dylan_Housman. https://t.co/ek2j9SdaUb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 24, 2021

Sometimes, you really have to wonder what logic is going into these decisions.