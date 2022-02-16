Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Confronts An Oklahoma Student For Calling Him A ‘Traitor’

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard pulled a soft move Tuesday night after beating Oklahoma.

As Beard, who left Texas Tech for the Longhorns, was leaving the floor following the 80-78 win, an Oklahoma student shouted that he was a “traitor,” and the Texas coach couldn’t shake that off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He confronted the student, and did not look happy. You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Strange moment after Texas’ win over the #Sooners. An OU fan yelled “Chris Beard you’re a traitor!” Beard almost left but returned to have a quick word with the fan. pic.twitter.com/HKEnTWNUzw — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) February 16, 2022

According to Eddie Radosevich, Beard said something along the lines of the kid not knowing anything about him.

hahaha I wish it was a great story to tell but he just said something to the affect of: “does that make you feel good … you don’t know me” in response to the kid saying he’s a traitor. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 16, 2022

This is such a bad look from Beard. You know what you do when a kid tries to trash talk you? You let it slide.

You’re a major college basketball coach earning millions of dollars a year. You know what you definitely don’t do? You don’t confront him!

That makes you look like nothing more than an insecure joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Men’s Basketball (@texasmbb)

Furthermore, he’s not even a Texas Tech student. He’s an Oklahoma student! Who cares what he says? The answer is nobody, other than Chris Beard.

Also, if a coach confronts you like that, you have to hold your ground. Whatever you do, don’t cower. Stand firm! It will only make him look like that much more of a clown.