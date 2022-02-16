Twitter Suspends Comedy Account Best Known For Mocking Liberal Hypocrisy

Twitter suspended a popular comedy account Tuesday best known for mocking liberal pundits and media figures by posting screenshots of their previous comments.

The account, @defiantls or “Defiant Ls,” which had amassed over 350,000 followers by the time of its suspension, was suspended late Tuesday, according to a notice on the account’s profile. The account almost exclusively posted screenshots of tweets from predominantly liberal accounts in an effort to mock hypocritical sentiments.

Twitter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

One prominent social media user, @elizablue, shared a tweet with a message reportedly from the owner of the @defiantls account explaining the reason for the ban.

“The word currently is ‘ban evasion’ though I’ve never had an account suspended so I’ve never had a ban to evade,” the message read. “Regardless, I’ve appealed the suspension and will keep everyone updated.”

The account’s suspension drew fierce criticism from many prominent social media users, including politicians and media figures, frustrated by Twitter’s decision. (RELATED: Twitter Declines To Censor Tweets Reportedly Linking To Hacked Freedom Convoy Donor List)

“Is pointing out liberal hypocrisy a violation of @twitter rules?” Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Tuesday. “Well lets find out.”

“Twitter suspending Defiant L’s is the most defiant L of all,” tweeted Republican California Rep. Darrell Issa.

“So @DefiantLs made the crucial error of screenshotting tweets people on the Left didn’t like — and then got suspended for that. Sounds legit,” posted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

