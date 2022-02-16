‘Yellowstone’ Season Five Will Be Split Into Two Parts, Taylor Sheridan Is Releasing Five New Shows

“Yellowstone” fans have been hit with a major season five update.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the fifth season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner will be split into two parts. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Each part of season five will consist of seven episodes. The first half is expected this summer and the second half will arrive in the fall.

To recap:

-Jumbo @Yellowstone season 5 -Split into 2 parts, 7 episodes each -1st part summer, used to launch Stallone’s TULSA KING -2nd part fall, to launch next prequel 1932 -6666 spinoff timing still tbd, possibly late S5 cc @YellowstoneFans https://t.co/nEqprSiToA — John Jurgensen (@johnjurg) February 16, 2022

Furthermore, Taylor Sheridan is creating a total of five new shows for Paramount+, including the new prequel series “1932.”

He’s also creating “Tulsa King” with Sylvester Stallone and “Bass Reeves,” which is about the famous lawman the series is titled after.

You can watch Sheridan break it all down below.

From Taylor Sheridan—the co-creator of @Yellowstone & @Kingstown and creator of @1883Official—comes five new cinematic series that tell the American story from a new vantage point with once-in-a-generation movie star talent. @ParamountPlus #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/ujGaWMWqt3 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) February 15, 2022

In case you couldn’t already tell, Paramount+ is going all in on Sheridan, the “Yellowstone” universe and great content Americans want to see.

“Yellowstone” is already the most popular show on TV through four seasons, and the prequel “1883” is a smashing hit.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Gets Massive TV Ratings, Proves Americans Love Non-Woke Entertainment https://t.co/0h0A9zovs6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 9, 2022

Now the genius mind behind them both is bringing fans multiple new shows. How the hell could you not be excited about the future?

Everything Sheridan touches turns to gold. Even “Mayor of Kingstown,” which has nothing to do with “Yellowstone,” is also great.

We’re truly living in the golden age of television, and nobody is power influential right now than Sheridan. It all starts with “Yellowstone” and goes from there.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I can’t wait to see where we go from here!