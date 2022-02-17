8-Year-Old Arizona Girl Killed In Drive-By Shooting

An 8-year-old child was shot multiple times in a suspected drive-by shooting in Glendale, Arizona, in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to police.

Law enforcement were dispatched to an apartment complex after an altercation in a residential neighborhood. Shortly after, they were called by a local hospital reporting a child had come into the facility with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a local outlet, AZ Family.

Road Closure. There is a road closure both directions on Bethany Home Rd between 55th Ave and 67th Ave and on 59th Ave between Glendale Ave and Camelback Road for a police incident. The roadway is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute. #phxtraffic — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) February 17, 2022

A woman and her two children, who are eight and five years old, were at the apartment building to pick up her boyfriend, who was arguing with a man inside a sedan, local police told ABC15. The boyfriend exited the car and got into the car with the woman. They left the area in an eastbound direction following the sedan driver, the report continued. The car containing the woman, her boyfriend, and children were shot multiple times, according to 12 News.

View from Bethany Home at 65th Ave right now. 55th to 67th is shut down both ways. Glendale police say it’s so expansive bc they’re working to figure out how many shots were fired @abc15 pic.twitter.com/tFvmya6C9s — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) February 17, 2022

The 8-year-old was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead by doctors after arriving at the hospital with her family, according to AZ Family.

Police closed several streets in the area just after midnight in order to investigate the murder. The younger sibling was not harmed in the shooting, KTAR News reported.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released. Police confirmed they are searching for a suspect and the sedan, according to 12 News.