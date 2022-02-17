Eric Kay, Former Executive For The Angels, Found Guilty Of Providing Tyler Skaggs With Fentanyl That Led To His Death

A former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels was found guilty Thursday for giving a player the opioid fentanyl, ultimately contributing to his death.

Eric Kay gave the pitcher of the Los Angeles Angels, Tyler Skaggs, fentanyl in 2019 in a hotel near Dallas, ultimately leading to Skaggs’ death at the age of age 27, according to The New York Times. He faces two decades in prison, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Angels Employee Reportedly Tells DEA He Provided Tyler Skaggs With Oxycodone)

The jury ruled that Kay was guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance that caused death and serious bodily injury, The New York Times reported. The jury was composed of 10 women and two men.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 28 and his lawyer, Reagan Wynn, said an appeal will be determined closer to that date, The New York Times reported.

Kay’s mom, Sandy Kay, said she was “in shock” after the verdict was determined and Carli, Skaggs’ widow, cried while leaving the courtroom, The New York Times reported.

Rusty Hardin, the Skaggs’ lawyer, said he will file civil suits against the Angels.

“It is obviously a bad day for the Angels, who have given a black eye to our National Pastime,” Hardin said.