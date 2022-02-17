Former NFL Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya Says It Breaks Her Heart Her ‘Kids Are Being Taught That Skin Color Matters’

Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya said it breaks her heart her “kids are being taught that skin color matters” and she couldn’t remain on the sidelines anymore when it comes to speaking out.

During the former “Sunday Night Football” sports reporter’s appearance Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host asked Tafoya about when she was on “The View” in November and she called out critical race theory (CRT) and programs in her kids school she said that are basically segregation.

The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Texas School Board Doubles Down On Efforts To Censure Two Mothers Who Objected To District Policies)

“My son’s first best friend was a little African-American boy,” Tafoya shared at the time on the ABC talk show. “They were inseparable. Get to a certain age they start having what’s called an affinity group, which means you go for lunch and pizza with people who look like you.”

“At kids in school, there is a big, big focus on the color of your skin and my children,” she added. “Why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters? Because to me, what matters is your character and your values.”

SPEAKING OUT: @TuckerCarlson guest Michele Tafoya left her job as a NFL sideline reporter in order to have a voice against CRT and other radically progressive policies. pic.twitter.com/kuqNjBZsCY — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2022

Tafoya told host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson that it breaks her heart that her “kids are being taught that skin color matters.” (RELATED: ‘The Parents Are Taking The Wheel’: Brian Echevarria Eviscerates CRT, Transgender Athletes Directly To School Board’s Face)

“Why are we separating our kids?” the former sports reporter said. “The world is integrated. Let’s continue that and have everyone find out what we all have in common. Not just what we have in common with people who look like us.”

At one point, Tafoya also explained why she decided to leave NBC and walk away from the job of sports reporting she’d had for the last 30 years.

“This has been on my mind,” the former NBC reporter told Carlson. “I’ve been waking up every day with a palpable pull at my gut. My middle-ground, … moderate viewpoint is not being represented to the rest of the world… And so rather than, you know, just banging it out on Twitter or Instagram every day – I thought – I’ve got to do something.”

“I have benefited greatly from the American dream, and I feel like for the sake of my kids and because I so love this country, I’ve got to start giving back,” she added.