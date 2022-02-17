Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift’s Song ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal has broken his silence on an infamous Taylor Swift song and her fan.

The superstar singer recently released a lengthy version of her song "All Too Well" from her album "Red," and it didn't take long for fans on social media to start targeting him over their old relationship. In fact, there was a time a few months ago where he was public enemy number one on social media because of the Swifties.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that,” the star actor told Esquire when talking about the song.

Gyllenhaal further told Esquire the following about fans being outraged and lashing out:

At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name. That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme…My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.

Honestly, Gyllenhaal’s response to the situation isn’t terrible, but it could have been much better. He should just have pointed out that after more than a decade apart, Swift dropped a longer version of her song about him.

Seriously, what are we even doing here? She dropped a song about him in 2021, despite the fact they dated back in 2010!

He should have said he was blasting that song around the clock. Imagine staying in someone’s mind for more than a decade?

How is that a loss for him? If it’s anything, it’s a huge win. Again, we’re talking about something that happened back in 2010 like it happened yesterday!

Gyllenhaal should lean into it. Own the moment. Don’t run from it.

I’ve had the Swifties, who don’t seem to understand that I like Swift’s music, come for my neck once in the past, and you don’t win by backing down. You have to hold the line until they find a new target. It’s not any different with this situation. Stand your ground!

Finally, if you want to see some truly wild stuff, check out this Reddit thread on the subject. It’s amazing how random people think they know what celebrities are doing or thinking.