Late Night Host Says Only Fox News Viewers With ’Soft, Oatmeal-Like Brains’ Would Believe ‘Made-Up Hillary Clinton Spying Case’

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel went after former President Donald Trump’s children on his late night show Wednesday, mocking them for promoting what he called “made-up” reporting on Special Counsel John Durham alleging that Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign may have spied on Trump before and after he became president.

“Meanwhile, Trump’s terrible kids are making the rounds, desperately trying to protect the golden goose,” Kimmel said before he showed a clip of Eric Trump on Fox News’ “Hannity.” “Last night, Eric took time out of his busy schedule to promote this made-up Hillary Clinton spying case they’re now pumping into the Fox News viewers’ soft, oatmeal-like brains.”

Durham released a filing Friday saying that the Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign paid a tech firm that “exploited” access to servers within Trump Tower and later at the Executive Office of the President to link Trump to Russia.

Kimmel: Durham story is for those “Fox News viewers” and their “soft, oatmeal-like brains.” pic.twitter.com/037MpHU0wh

— Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 16, 2022

“Hillary Rodham Clinton is a New York resident, let me just, kind of, you know, break that down for you,” Trump said during his appearance on Fox News. “She lives in Chappaqua, New York, and guess where Trump Tower is located? It’s located on Fifth Avenue in New York. Where are these prosecutors? Where is the D.A.? Isn’t that a federal — isn’t that a, you know, isn’t that fraud? Isn’t that all sorts of offenses?”

In response, Kimmel mockingly imitated Trump’s voice. (RELATED: John Brennan Says There Was ‘No Spying’ On Trump’s Campaign)

“I never noticed what a voice he — why is Ivanka’s voice more masculine than Eric’s?” Kimmel said. “High Pitch Eric, you know. If you want to know where the prosecutors are, the answer is gathering evidence against your grifter father, that’s where they are.”

Earlier Wednesday, Clinton also went after Trump and Fox News, calling any spying allegations a “fake scandal.”

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton wrote in a tweet . “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here’s a good debunking of their latest nonsense,” Clinton wrote in the tweet.

The former president said Durham’s latest pleading “provides indisputable evidence” that his campaign and office were spied on by operatives paid by Clinton’s campaign “to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.