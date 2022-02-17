Kevin McCarthy Endorses Liz Cheney’s Primary Opponent

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsed Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent, Harriet Hageman.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems. I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come,” McCarthy said Thursday to The Federalist.

“Wow, she must be really desperate,” Cheney’s campaign spokesman Jeremy Adler responded to the news of the endorsement.

“I am very grateful for Leader McCarthy’s strong support, and I pledge that when I am Wyoming’s congresswoman, I will always stand up for our beautiful state. Liz Cheney has completely lost the ability to do her job of representing Wyoming as our only member of the House of Representatives. The Democrats in Washington, D.C. only see her as a temporary but useful tool to achieve their partisan goals,” Hageman said in a statement.

Cheney was removed from her leadership position by a voice vote in May of 2021. Republicans voted Cheney out as the third-ranking House Republican. Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Ousted From Republican Leadership Role)

The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her impeachment vote. (RELATED: ‘Need To Make A Change’: GOP Leader McCarthy Sends Letter To Republicans Saying There Will Be Vote To Replace Cheney)

Since impeachment, Cheney has continued to criticize the former president. McCarthy trashed Cheney earlier in 2021, saying she has “real problems.”