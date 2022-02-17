Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Gets Huge Pay Raise, Will Earn More Than $7 Million In 2022

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has earned a substantial raise.

The Wolverines announced Wednesday that Harbaugh had agreed to a five-year extension through the 2026 season, and salary details are now out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan Announces Huge News About Jim Harbaugh’s Job. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/JRRbD9GCG9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

According to Austin Meek, Harbaugh will earn $7.05 million in base pay in 2022. That’s right around $3 million more than he earned in base pay in 2021.

By the end of his new deal, his base salary will be $7.6 million.

Just received Jim Harbaugh’s new contract. If my math is right, he’ll earn $7.05 million in base pay next year, up to $7.6 million by the end of the deal. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) February 17, 2022

If Harbaugh leaves after the 2022 season, he would owe Michigan a $3 million buyout. The buyout drops to $2.25 million, $1.5 million, $750,000 and then zero. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) February 17, 2022

It is worth noting that his new deal gets him within spitting distance of his old base salary of $8 million prior to taking a huge pay cut before the 2021 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

I know I sound like a bit of a Jim Harbaugh defender over the past few months, but this is a great deal for the Wolverines.

Fans should be incredibly happy. Harbaugh making $7 million in base salary is more than sufficient for a guy who has won 71% of his games with the Wolverines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

Furthermore, he just took the team to the CFP, and Michigan is the best they’ve been in a very long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

All the way around, everyone involved with the situation should be very happy.