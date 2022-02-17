Editorial

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Gets Huge Pay Raise, Will Earn More Than $7 Million In 2022

Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh runs on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has earned a substantial raise.

The Wolverines announced Wednesday that Harbaugh had agreed to a five-year extension through the 2026 season, and salary details are now out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Austin Meek, Harbaugh will earn $7.05 million in base pay in 2022. That’s right around $3 million more than he earned in base pay in 2021.

By the end of his new deal, his base salary will be $7.6 million.

It is worth noting that his new deal gets him within spitting distance of his old base salary of $8 million prior to taking a huge pay cut before the 2021 season.

 

I know I sound like a bit of a Jim Harbaugh defender over the past few months, but this is a great deal for the Wolverines.

Fans should be incredibly happy. Harbaugh making $7 million in base salary is more than sufficient for a guy who has won 71% of his games with the Wolverines.

 

Furthermore, he just took the team to the CFP, and Michigan is the best they’ve been in a very long time.

 

All the way around, everyone involved with the situation should be very happy.