Movement To ‘Free’ Superstar Singer Kesha Goes Viral On Social Media

#FreeKesha was trending on social media Thursday with users posting photographs of flags at Sony Music’s offices in Los Angeles in response to the ongoing legal battle between the singer and her producer Dr. Luke.

The movement was reignited on social media when pop singer Kim Petras dropped a song “Slut Pop” Feb. 11, produced by Gottwald. Kesha’s fans are attacking Petras and Gottwald as the legal battle between Kesha and Gottwald continues into its eighth year, according to Rolling Stone.

Popstar Kesha Rose “Kesha” Sebert broke down in tears Friday in a Manhattan court after a judge refused to release her from her contract with producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, who Kesha claims drugged and raped her, according to the Washington Post.

It looks like Dr. Luke’s recent work on Kim Petras’ ‘Slut Pop’ has reinvigorated some #FreeKesha activists into taking action. This was two separate nights at Sony Music’s L.A. office. pic.twitter.com/BGPE8aFywp — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 15, 2022

Kesha filed a suit against Gottwald in 2014, accusing him of drugging and raping her, as well as emotionally abusing her to the point that she developed an eating disorder, according to the Washington Post. Following the initial suit, Gottwald filed his own countersuit that claimed all allegations against him were fabricated by the singer so she could get out of the contract with his label, Kemosabe, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment, according to the outlet. Kesha was ordered to pay Gottwald $373,671 while still in the midst of the defamation case.

Kesha is contractually obligated to make six albums with the label, per NY Daily News, of which she has only made three, according to BuzzFeed. (RELATED: Kesha Contradicts Rape Claims In Shocking New Deposition Video)

if you look at this tweet remember that Kesha is not yet free from Dr Luke’s contract, Luke keeps checking Kesha’s music and her releases! #FreeKesha 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jzE5pNDCxk — anto ☾⋆ (@antoadventure) February 16, 2022

Gottwald has been linked to a plethora of artists throughout his career and garnered a collection of hits, including Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the USA.” In 2016, Clarkson posted a damning tweet in response to the #FreeKesha movement. (RELATED: Kesha’s Mom Drops Her Counterclaim Against Dr. Luke)

Trying 2 not say anything since I can’t say anything nice about a person… so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke https://t.co/lLhtUHbmgG — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 19, 2016

Twitter users are tagging #FreeKesha in their posts in support of Kesha.

4 aspects of the situation I don’t think enough people know about. Keeps tweeting #FreeKesha pic.twitter.com/bD4RG8tgZZ — TREND #FreeKesha (Babble) (@burbankbleacher) February 16, 2022

#FreeKesha the way sum of yall still dont believe her……. that’s literally kesha IN the fucking bed photo taken by dr luke……. and that caption is just disgusting pic.twitter.com/vnGu4UUi16 — yuuya (@tenjoyuuya) February 17, 2022

We want JUSTICE RT and Reply with #FreeKesha pic.twitter.com/9XQtoAZCTB — Ajay (Taylor’s Version) (Fan Account) 🧣 (@ajayyll) February 17, 2022

This story in ongoing as fans continue to flood Twitter with #FreeKesha.