EXCLUSIVE: ‘Only Two Sexes’ — Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation That Would Make Passports Have 2 Gender Options

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy will introduce legislation Friday that would make it so that only two sexes can be on U.S. passports.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, titled the Passport Sanity Act, which would reverse the State Department’s decision to allow people to choose their gender on passports. In October, the State Department issued the first U.S. passport with an (X) as the gender where it says what sex you are, instead of (M) for male or (F) for female.

“There are only two sexes — male and female — and that’s what official government documents should reflect. Passports exist to serve our national security by verifying the identity of those who exit and reenter our country; they do not exist to undermine reality,” Roy told the Daily Caller.

“Radical gender ideology has no place in our government — whether in our education system or at the passport office. That’s why I introduced the Passport Sanity Act to put an end this madness,” he added. (RELATED: State Department Will Let People Choose Their Gender On Passports)

“The Department has issued the first U.S. passport with an X gender marker. We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022,” a statement on the State Department’s website reads. (RELATED: US Issues First Passport With X Option For Nonbinary Americans)

The bill currently has seven co-sponsors, including Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd, and South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan

The Daily Caller is told Roy plans to introduce it during the Pro-forma session Friday.