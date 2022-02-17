REPORT: Arizona State Star Quarterback Jayden Daniels Is Expected To Transfer

Jayden Daniels’ time at Arizona State has apparently come to an end.

According to 247Sports, the star quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal and search for a new home.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal later today, two people familar with his plans tell @SunDevilSource @247SportsPortal. Daniels has informed multiple ASU coaches and others of his decision.https://t.co/ENNwBdfcFj pic.twitter.com/JziQFvGoXP — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) February 17, 2022

In a video tweeted by Zach Schwartz, players appeared to be going through Daniels’ locker, and one of his soon-to-be old teammates could be heard saying, “Clear that n**gas sh*t out. He out of this b*tch. N**ga sucked anyways.”

You can watch the full video below.

“Clear his shit out. He suck anyways” Video of ASU football players clearing out Jayden Daniels locker 😬😮 pic.twitter.com/QP8SUqow8w — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) February 17, 2022

Well, this is an absolutely stunning decision, especially considering the fact that Daniels made it clear he was returning back in December.

Transferring is common in college football, but why would Daniels leave now? He’s in clear and complete control of the offense and he’s the face of the team.

Furthermore, why leave after committing to returning just a few weeks ago? It doesn’t add up.

What I will say is that his teammates are apparently not sad at all to see him go. When you raid a guy’s locker and say that he sucks, which is just flat out false, you make it pretty clear you don’t like him.

Judging from the video above, he might not have been too popular with some of his teammates.

The biggest question now is where he’ll land. I have no doubt plenty of schools will be after him.