REPORT: The Big Ten’s Next Media Deal Will Be For More Than $1 Billion Annually

The Big Ten’s next media deal is expected to be massive.

According to Sports Business Journal, many people close to the situation expect the B1G’s next deal to be worth more than $1 billion a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big Ten would be the conference in the history of college sports to earn at least a $1 billion a year from a media deal.

People always love to talk about how the SEC is the best conference in America, and while that’s a fun debate, there’s no debate about which conference prints the most money.

It’s the Big Ten, and it’s not hard to figure out. Pull out a map and look at how much control of the country the conference has.

It goes from Nebraska all the way to the Atlantic Ocean, and it covers three major TV markets – Washington D.C., Chicago and New York.

Now, it’s time for the B1G to negotiate another massive media rights deal that will make the programs even richer.

If you’re a fan of any B1G team, this should make you very happy.

TV money gets distributed to every team in the conference, and that results in better facilities, more resources to recruit and it enriches teams across the board.

A rising tide lifts all ships!

As a Wisconsin man, I can’t wait to count up all this cash from our next deal. It sure does feel good to be rolling in money!