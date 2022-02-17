US

REPORT: Dog Escapes Office, Gets Lost, Starts Following Senator Around Dirksen Building

Policemen patrol with sniffer dogs prior

Not the dog mentioned in the story. (LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Silverio Contributor
Font Size:

A lost dog reportedly followed Republican Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo around the Dirksen Senate Office building Thursday.

The black dog, not belonging to Crapo, followed the senator down the hallway after escaping from an office, Politico’s co-congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett reported via Twitter. Photographs show the dog standing next to the senator in the hallway.

“I was wondering why you guys were all looking at me,” Crapo reportedly said. (RELATED: Family Dog Helps Save Life Of Baby With Obstructed Airways)

The dog proceeded to lie under a table inside a hearing room, CNN’s Kristin Wilson tweeted, citing CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak.

The dog was later recovered by a congressional staffer, who reportedly said that someone “left the door open” to an office, according to Everett.

Crapo retweeted both Everett and Wilson’s reports. Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch joked that the senator is called “Mad Dog” for a reason.

“They don’t call him ‘Mad Dog’ Mike Crapo for no reason,” Risch tweeted.