REPORT: Dog Escapes Office, Gets Lost, Starts Following Senator Around Dirksen Building

A lost dog reportedly followed Republican Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo around the Dirksen Senate Office building Thursday.

The black dog, not belonging to Crapo, followed the senator down the hallway after escaping from an office, Politico’s co-congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett reported via Twitter. Photographs show the dog standing next to the senator in the hallway.

“I was wondering why you guys were all looking at me,” Crapo reportedly said. (RELATED: Family Dog Helps Save Life Of Baby With Obstructed Airways)

There is a lost dog following Sen. Crapo around in the Dirksen building Crapo: “I wondered why you guys were were all looking at me” It is not his dog. It just went into a hearing room 😂 pic.twitter.com/lkeYaNgs2J — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 17, 2022

The dog proceeded to lie under a table inside a hearing room, CNN’s Kristin Wilson tweeted, citing CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak.

Best pool report from Hill pool producer @cbszak: Senators have not stopped at the pool cam. But this dog was just following Sen. @MikeCrapo down the entire hallway. Sen. Crapo said it’s not his dog. The dog proceeded to go into the hearing room and lie down under the table. pic.twitter.com/ztmy1Mc08d — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) February 17, 2022

The dog was later recovered by a congressional staffer, who reportedly said that someone “left the door open” to an office, according to Everett.

Crapo retweeted both Everett and Wilson’s reports. Republican Idaho Sen. Jim Risch joked that the senator is called “Mad Dog” for a reason.

They don’t call him “Mad Dog” Mike Crapo for no reason. https://t.co/gxbEAcSukA — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) February 17, 2022

