REPORT: LSU And Florida Are Recruiting Arch Manning

Two new schools are reportedly in the hunt to land Arch Manning.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning is viewed as the top QB recruit in several years, and most people view him as a generational talent.

Previously, it had been reported that the four schools the young passer was considering were Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas And Georgia. You can now add two more schools to the mix.

According to 247Sports, LSU and Florida are kicking the tires on seeing if Arch Manning would be interested in their programs.

While the Gators and Tigers have entered the mix of teams trying to sign the absurdly talented quarterback, my money is still on him sticking with the original four.

All of those programs provide bigger immediate benefits than I see with LSU or Florida. At Texas or Ole Miss, he would be able to bring them glory neither has experienced in a long time, especially the Longhorns.

At Georgia or Alabama, he would be competing for a national title on day one. Plus, Alabama’s Nick Saban is the greatest coach in the sport.

If you have the opportunity to play for the GOAT, you have to seriously consider it.

What we know beyond any shadow of a doubt is that Arch Manning is going to send shockwaves through the world of college football no matter where he commits to. He’s the next great Manning quarterback after all!