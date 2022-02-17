Rush Limbaugh’s Widow Looks Back A Year After His Death, Says He’d ‘Be Rather Furious’ About State Of The Country

Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Limbaugh, looked back Thursday a year after the legendary conservative radio host’s death and said he’d “be rather furious” about the state of the country.

“I think he would be rather furious,” Kathryn shared during her appearance on “Fox and Friends” when asked what he’d say about the last year in the country. The comments were noted by People magazine.

“He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be,” she added. “I know he would say ‘it’s not time to panic.'” (RELATED: ‘I Never Said A Word Until Now’: Country Star John Rich Reveals Rush Limbaugh’s $100,000 Donation To Children’s Hospital)

Rush‘s widow also said she was “doing well for the most part” but noted how his death was a loss for the entire country. (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude)

“It’s been very difficult but knowing how many people are out there praying for me, praying for Rush, I very much think this was the nation’s loss,” Kathryn explained.

Later, she talked about the man behind the Golden EIB mic away from the job and said Rush was “always mentally engaged, whether it was watching a television program or reading his iPad.”

“He always said that life is show prep and I think it was very much, in his case,” Kathryn said.

In January 2020, Rush was diagnosed with lung cancer. He died a year later at the age of 70.

Kathryn also reflected on her late husbands legacy, what she loved about him and misses about him.

“He’s one of a kind,” the late conservative host’s wife shared. “He always led us to believe that America’s best days are ahead. He would say ‘I’m just a voice on the radio,’ but he was so much more. I call him America’s Winston Churchill.”