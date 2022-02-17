‘The Parents Are Taking The Wheel’: Brian Echevarria Eviscerates CRT, Transgender Athletes Directly To School Board’s Face

Republican North Carolina state Congressional candidate Brian Echevarria slammed critical race theory and transgender athletes directly to the face of the Cabarrus County School Board during a meeting Monday.

WATCH:

“What the masks showed us, the parents, the most powerful group in the country, is that we are taking back the wheel.” “We are taking back the wheel from Washington to Raleigh all the way to the local school board. Because CRT, the parents don’t want it.” #parentalrights pic.twitter.com/hwtrabnpbh — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) February 17, 2022

“The parents are taking the wheel,” Echevarria said. “I have an 8-year-old daughter who is absolutely dynamic, who can do anything athletically, intellectually, spiritually, emotionally, she is a dynamo. And I don’t want a man swimming against her in the pool.”

“The fact is, I don’t want her playing against boys in soccer,” Echevarria continued. “I don’t even let my sons rough her up. Do you think I’m going to let your son rough her up?”

Echevarria’s statements follow University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who is biologically male, obliterating female competition during swim races this season.

Meanwhile, Echevarria also slammed CRT, saying that those who “believed in CRT” were “liars.” (RELATED: Texas School Board Doubles Down On Efforts To Censure Two Mothers Who Objected To District Policies)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“Because that means you look at your black neighbor and say that they’re oppressed,” Echevarria said. “And you look at you’re white neighbor and say that they’re evil. Regardless of the experience that you’ve had with them. And we’re not going to do that.”

“The parents in the United States of America right here in North Carolina, in Cabarrus County, we know that’s not true because we believe the lives we live,” Echevarria continued. “The fact is I’ve been a business owner right here in North Carolina and I deal with white people, black people, Hispanic people. My children deal with everybody and the racism is only happening at the government level and on the media.”

CRT especially has seen pushback from parents as they rally against school boards across the country.