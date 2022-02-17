WaPo Stealth Edits Article Comparing Justice Thomas To A ‘White Conservative’

The Washington Post edited a Wednesday piece that originally compared Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas to a “white conservative.”

The piece “Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy — and now has the president’s ear on Supreme Court picks” by reporters Marianna Sotomayor and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. originally said that Thomas’ rulings “resembles the political thinking of a White conservative” before the outlet changed it to refer him as “the Black conservative justice.”

The Post issued a clarification above the article stating that they mistakenly referred to Thomas’ thinking as reflecting “white conservatives'” opinions, rather than conservatives on a larger scale.

“A previous version of this story imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas’s opinions as often reflecting the thinking of White conservatives, rather than conservatives broadly,” the clarification said. “That reference has been removed.”

They literally just changed the wording. I read the original and now it’s changed to drop “white” without a tag saying it was updated pic.twitter.com/4Jts4AsYMu — Bishop 🦄 (@BishopFromArk) February 17, 2022

The piece covered Democratic South Carolina Rep. James E. Clyburn’s influence on President Joe Biden’s future pick for the Supreme Court nominee. Clyburn is reportedly advocating for the president to appoint U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, and has been a leading voice in her nomination since the Obama-era.

Biden has vowed to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court since his 2020 presidential run. He said in late January that the appointment and nomination of an African-American woman to the Court was “long overdue.” (RELATED: With Biden’s Supreme Court Pick Awaiting, Left-Wing Pundits Immediately Commence Racial Attacks)

MSNBC host Joy Reid called Thomas “Uncle Clarence” — in reference to a racial slur — during live, televised election coverage in November 2020. The host said the public cannot trust Thomas, along with Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, to make the right decisions.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar accused Thomas of being “to the right of Attila the Hun,” and said he was only appointed because he was a black man who would “go against voting rights” during a Jan. 27 segment. Co-host Sunny Hostin also said it was “disrespectful” to place Thomas in the same seat as former Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, a famed defender of civil rights.