‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie Smith Won’t Attend The SAG Awards Because Of The Vaccine Mandate, Says He’ll Never Get Vaccinated

“Yellowstone” star Forrie Smith won’t be at the SAG Awards this year.

The hit show has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but in order to attend, you must be vaccinated, according to Deadline. Well, the man responsible for playing Lloyd isn’t and he has no intention of ever getting the shots. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Smith said the following in an Instagram video that appears to have been taken down, according to the same Deadline report:

I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever. Thank you all, you all enjoy watching the show anyway, and maybe next year.

I’m sure people will flip out about Smith’s comments, but at the end of the day, it’s really nobody’s business but his.

We all have to make choices and the “Yellowstone” has made the choice to not get vaccinated. That means he won’t be able to attend certain events like the SAG Awards.

As you can tell from his statement, he clearly doesn’t care at all.

Now, will people feel the need to weigh in with their opinions? I’m sure they will drag him all over the place because it’s 2022 and we live in incredibly stupid times.

As a rational person, I don’t care at all what actors and actresses do in their private lives. I just want them to entertain me and Smith is outstanding in “Yellowstone.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about Smith’s choice to remain unvaccinated over attending an award show.