The Media Couldn’t Stop Calling Them ‘Heroes.’ Then The Vaccine Mandates Came

The Daily Caller has released a new documentary detailing the first responders and teachers who are fighting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in California.

Hero to Zero takes a deeper look at the police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers who were praised as “heroes” by the media during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have since been criticized for defying vaccine mandates and been compelled to choose between their beliefs and their careers. The documentary also features reporting from the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura.

WATCH:

“You know you’re just a number, we can just get rid of you and replace you like that,” one firefighter said in the trailer.

Firefighters in Beverly Hills, California, rallied in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates back in October 2021 ahead of Los Angeles County’s Oct. 1 deadline for county employees to get vaccinated. One firefighter said he and five other firefighters were denied religious exemptions.

“I feel horrible for those kids that don’t have a teacher right now, but I also can’t give into what I believe for everybody else,” a teacher told the Daily Caller in Hero to Zero.

California led the charge for teachers to get vaccinated in August 2021, after an order from the California Department of Public Health required school staff to show proof of full vaccination or submit to testing at least once a week. (RELATED: Over 30,000 People Marched To ‘Defeat The Mandates’ In Washington DC)

“Home of heroes,” a nurse said in the trailer. “A year later, that ‘h’ is a ‘z’ and it’s a home of zeroes.”

The Supreme Court reviewed challenges to two of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates in January. While the vaccine rule for private companies with 100 or more employees was struck down, the mandate for health care workers remains in effect.

“I have children that ten years from now when they decide that, you know, something else has to be mandated, I mean, these mandates are never going to stop,” another firefighter said in the trailer. “And my children look at me and go, ‘Hey, you were there. What did you do, why didn’t you stand up, why didn’t you fight back?’ I can’t look them in the face and say I did everything I could in order to stop that.”