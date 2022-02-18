Watch Adam Sandler In The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler’s new movie “Hustle” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the upcoming Netflix film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, this movie might be a must-watch for basketball films. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think about this movie? I’m a little torn. On one hand, I love sports and I think Adam Sandler is a great actor.

It’s also a serious role, and we all know he was great in “Uncut Gems.” So, there’s definitely reasons to be optimistic.

On the other hand, it looks like the movie is loaded with NBA players, and as we’ve learned many times in the past, being a great athlete doesn’t mean you can act.

In fact, it generally means you’re a terrible actor. There’s a reason they get paid to play a sport and not act in movies.

So, I’m a shade skeptical.

Trae Young is in the Netflix movie ‘Hustle’. This man can’t be stopped 🥶❄️ https://t.co/HCiHDyW0v3 pic.twitter.com/1vHLteP87u — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) February 18, 2022

I guess we’ll find out June 10 when “Hustle” is released on Netflix!