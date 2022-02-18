A Canadian Gelato Shop Owner Said She Was Vilified And Threatened For Donating To Canadian Truckers

An owner of a gelato shop in Canada told Fox News anchor Jesse Watters Thursday that she was called a “disgusting pig of a woman” for donating to the Canadian truckers protesting against the COVID-19 mandates.

“I personally have been called a ‘disgusting pig of a woman’ and that I should rot in hell,” Tammy Giuliani, the owner of Stella Luna Gelato Café in Ottawa, told Watters. (RELATED: Canada’s Justice Minister Says Trucker Convoy Supporters Who Are ‘Pro-Trump’ Should Worry About Having Bank Accounts Frozen)

💔 Heartbreaking interview with Stella Luna owner after being targeted by activist @alisonmah for donating to the trucker protests. A must watch. 3 clips: 👇 pic.twitter.com/nKdCzAc0Xq — Sara (@SaraThatcherCA) February 18, 2022

After Giuliani’s name appeared on a hacked list of GiveSendGo donors to the Ottawa “Freedom Convoy,” the small business owner closed her café Tuesday when callers threatened to throw bricks through the window, Ottawa Citizen reported. She told Ottawa Citizen she regrets making the $250 donation.

“People threatened our team on the phone, telling them, ‘We’re coming to get you. We’re going to throw bricks through your window. You’ll pay for this, you Nazi supporter,’” she added.

“I think never in my 56 years have I ever experienced a country so divided, so full of hatred towards friends and neighbors,” she said.

Giuliani said that someone draped a large bedsheet over a sign at her shop in the rural area of Marrickville, Ontario. The sign read, “Tammy supports terrorists.” Giuliani said she will retrieve the video surveillance and take action with the police regarding the incident.