DEVASTATING NUMBERS FOR DEMS… SWING VOTERS SLAM PARTY FOR COVID TYRANNY, CRIME, BORDER CRISIS, SPENDING & CRT… SF GATE: Democrats’ internal polling shows swing voters believe party went ‘too far’ on COVID

The poll found that that 57% of voters in competitive congressional districts agree with the statement, “Democrats in Congress have taken things too far in their pandemic response,” and 66% of self-defined “swing” voters in competitive districts agree with that statement. […]