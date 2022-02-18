Enes Kanter Freedom Gets Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize For Speaking Out Against China

Enes Kanter Freedom has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The NBA free agent regularly speaks out about the crimes of China and he's a very vocal advocate for human rights, and people are taking notice.

According to The Atlantic, a member of the Norwegian Parliament nominated him for the prestigious award, and 30 previous winners also called the Celtics to stand “on the right side of history” by not getting rid of him prior to the center being traded and cut.

I’m honored and humbled to received the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. @NobelPrize Sometimes taking a stand is more important than your next paycheck.https://t.co/ZjAPiHUoaD — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) February 16, 2022

While Freedom, who was waived by the Rockets after being traded, might not have an NBA team right now, he’s still moving the needle.

You can say whatever you want about him as a player, but there’s no denying that he has taken a stand in support of human rights around the globe.

“To me, human rights and basic rights are way more important than any deal you can offer me.” – @EnesKanter The world needs fewer athletes like LeBron James, who remain silent on the crimes of China so they can get rich, and we need more people like Enes Kanter. https://t.co/ND6IApob3n — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2021

Specifically, he regularly rips the Chinese dictatorship. There’s no other person associated with the NBA who regularly goes after the CCP.

In fact, most people in the NBA gush over the CCP and wouldn’t dare speak out. Never forget LeBron James appearing to pick the CCP over free speech when talking about Daryl Morey supporting people in Hong Kong.

Props to Freedom for doing the right thing and speaking out when so many people stay silent on the crimes of the CCP.