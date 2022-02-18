Editorial

Enes Kanter Freedom Gets Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize For Speaking Out Against China

Nov 15, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Enes Kanter Freedom has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

The NBA free agent regularly speaks out about the crimes of China and he’s a very vocal advocate for human rights, and people are taking notice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Atlantic, a member of the Norwegian Parliament nominated him for the prestigious award, and 30 previous winners also called the Celtics to stand “on the right side of history” by not getting rid of him prior to the center being traded and cut.

While Freedom, who was waived by the Rockets after being traded, might not have an NBA team right now, he’s still moving the needle.

You can say whatever you want about him as a player, but there’s no denying that he has taken a stand in support of human rights around the globe.

Specifically, he regularly rips the Chinese dictatorship. There’s no other person associated with the NBA who regularly goes after the CCP.

In fact, most people in the NBA gush over the CCP and wouldn’t dare speak out. Never forget LeBron James appearing to pick the CCP over free speech when talking about Daryl Morey supporting people in Hong Kong.

Props to Freedom for doing the right thing and speaking out when so many people stay silent on the crimes of the CCP.