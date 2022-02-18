Two Trapped, Hundreds Rescued As Greece-Italy Ferry Goes Up In Flames

After a ferry carrying passengers from Greece to Italy burst into flames on Friday, hundreds were rescued, two remained trapped and 11 remained missing, Reuters reported.

The Italian Euroferry Olympia, carrying 239 passengers and 51 crew members, inexplicably burst into flames Friday, Reuters reported. “This is a difficult operation and we must remain cautious,” said Greek Deputy Minister for Shipping Costas Katsafados, the Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Authorities say more than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy. Coast guard officials say at least one person was slightly injured during the evacuation. https://t.co/AkGm7oHKCL — The Associated Press (@AP) February 18, 2022

The fire destroyed rows of trucks on the 600-foot ship deck on Friday, Reuters reported. The ferry was reportedly in the middle of a 9-hour trip when the fire started. (RELATED: Toxic Fentanyl, Meth Smoke Make Liberal City’s Transit System Unusable, Authorities Say)

“The worst thing is the cars in the garage are glued next to each other, there is no escape route,” a Greek trucker told Reuters.

At least ten people were taken to a local hospital in Corfu, Greece, mostly as a result of breathing problems, Reuters reported. The ferry was reportedly traveling from Igoumenitsa in western Greece to the Italian port of Brindisi, and it had 153 vehicles on board.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.