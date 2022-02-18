J.R. Smith Says Some Rich Black Athletes Would Rather Spend Money At A Strip Club Than Help Their Local Communities

J.R. Smith has some very powerful thoughts about financial responsibility.

In a clip that is going mega-viral, the former two-time NBA champion, who earned more than $90 million in the league, ripped the way some rich black athletes choose to spend their money.

“We’d rather go throw $60,000 in a club, in a strip club. Go throw $60,000 than go feed 2,500 people in the hood,” Smith said in the viral clip while talking about how rich athletes aren’t great with their money.

He also added that he could have fed people with the money he was fined for simply being late to the bus. You can watch his full comments below.

While I have no doubt there are some athletes who are great with their money, we’ve all heard the horror stories of guys who go broke buying the dumbest stuff imaginable.

If you ever want a great look at how dumb some athletes are with their cash, watch ESPN’s documentary “Broke.” It’s eye-opening on a level you probably didn’t even think existed.

On a broader point, if you have the means to help people, you absolutely should. It doesn’t mean that you can’t spend some money on yourself, but it does mean that if you can afford to give back, you should help those in need.

For example, I know a group of people who get together every Christmas to put together what we have to donate to those in need.

Trust me when I say the money goes a lot further than blowing it in the club.

Whether you agree with everything Smith said or not, I think we can all agree it’s the right thing to do to help others if you can afford it. Trust me, you’ll feel great after you do and you’ll also be helping someone!