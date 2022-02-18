Editorial

Jim Harbaugh Says He Won’t ‘Apologize’ For Interviewing With The Vikings

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t regret kicking the tires on potentially returning to the NFL.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but he ultimately returned to Ann Arbor when Minnesota decided to go a different direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star coach, who just signed a five-year extension, has no issues with how things played out.

Harbaugh said the following on the “In the Trenches Podcast” when talking about exploring taking over the Minnesota Vikings, according to Maize N Brew:

To me it went back to February 3rd, 2013 when our team in San Francisco got within five yards and one play of winning the Super Bowl. And two years after that, left the 49ers to come to Michigan, signed a seven year contract — the seven years were up and I wondered if that was the time, or if there would be a time to go back and try to finish that. So, I explored it. I don’t apologize for exploring it, and I don’t apologize for wanting to come back and be the head football coach at the University of Michigan.

I don’t blame Harbaugh for checking out the NFL, and he shouldn’t apologize for it either. His stance is 100% correct.

He did his due diligence, it didn’t work out and he’s now all in on the Wolverines and he has a new deal. If you’re a fan of the program, you should be very happy.

Now, do I believe that Harbaugh has totally and completely sworn off the NFL? Not at all. He has a low buyout, and could easily jump to the NFL if he wanted to.

So, even if he has said he’s not interested in that path again, I’m not buying it.

Either way, Harbaugh is sticking around in Ann Arbor and that should make fans very happy.