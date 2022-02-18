Jim Harbaugh Says He Won’t ‘Apologize’ For Interviewing With The Vikings

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t regret kicking the tires on potentially returning to the NFL.

The Michigan Wolverines head coach interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, but he ultimately returned to Ann Arbor when Minnesota decided to go a different direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star coach, who just signed a five-year extension, has no issues with how things played out.

Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a five-year extension with Michigan, but are fans happy? The reality is that most Wolverines fans are delusional and they should be grateful Harbaugh is sticking around! pic.twitter.com/8iAN3TIhKv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

Harbaugh said the following on the “In the Trenches Podcast” when talking about exploring taking over the Minnesota Vikings, according to Maize N Brew:

To me it went back to February 3rd, 2013 when our team in San Francisco got within five yards and one play of winning the Super Bowl. And two years after that, left the 49ers to come to Michigan, signed a seven year contract — the seven years were up and I wondered if that was the time, or if there would be a time to go back and try to finish that. So, I explored it. I don’t apologize for exploring it, and I don’t apologize for wanting to come back and be the head football coach at the University of Michigan.

I don’t blame Harbaugh for checking out the NFL, and he shouldn’t apologize for it either. His stance is 100% correct.

He did his due diligence, it didn’t work out and he’s now all in on the Wolverines and he has a new deal. If you’re a fan of the program, you should be very happy.

Jim Harbaugh Is Earning A Stunning Amount Of Money After Massive Extension https://t.co/3TtEmQj9pe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

Now, do I believe that Harbaugh has totally and completely sworn off the NFL? Not at all. He has a low buyout, and could easily jump to the NFL if he wanted to.

So, even if he has said he’s not interested in that path again, I’m not buying it.

Michigan Announces Huge News About Jim Harbaugh’s Job. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/JRRbD9GCG9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2022

Either way, Harbaugh is sticking around in Ann Arbor and that should make fans very happy.