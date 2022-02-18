Matthew Stafford Told Joe Burrow He’s ‘A Hell Of A Player’ With ‘A Great Future’ After Beating Him In The Super Bowl

Matthew Stafford had a great message for Joe Burrow after winning the Super Bowl.

The Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 this past Sunday to win the Lombardi Trophy, and Stafford had nothing but praise for Burrow after the stunning victory.

“You’re a hell of a player. You got a great future, man. Love competing against you. You just keep being you, buddy,” Stafford told Burrow after beating him in the Super Bowl. You can watch the video tweeted by the NFL below.

I love when the NFL releases videos like this one. It’s always great to see when guys praise each other after a great matchup.

Burrow and Stafford both left it all out on the field, and the latter just happened to get the job done. That doesn’t mean Burrow isn’t a star.

He gave fans an all-time gutsy performance after playing through a sprained MCL to try to win the game for the Bengals.

It just happened to not be enough on that day to earn the victory. However, that doesn’t mean Burrow isn’t a baller. As Stafford said, he has a great future.

Hell, I’m sure fans would love to see these two run it back in the Super Bowl next season!