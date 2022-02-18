Kayleigh McEnany Says She’s ‘Less Than Hopeful’ That Kamala Harris Can Prevent A War With Russia

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany expressed doubt that Vice President Kamala Harris can ease tensions between the U.S. and Russia during a Friday appearance on “Outnumbered.”

Harris attended the first meeting of the Munich Security Conference on Friday with U.S. allies and partners in an attempt to ease tensions with Russia during its deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border. McEnany said Harris’ efforts are “not going to work,” citing her past role of addressing “root causes” of migration at the U.S.-Mexican border.

“Putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of stopping a war in Ukraine is like putting Hillary Clinton in charge of iPhone security,” McEnany began. “I mean, it just simply is not going to work. We talk a lot about the Russia-Ukraine border, but we talk very little, other than here at Fox and some other outlets, about the U.S. southern border. This was the border czar Kamala Harris and what did we get from her valiant activity on the southern border? We got the most encounters in January that we’ve had in 20 years. We got 1.7 million encounters last year—again a record high on the southern border.”

WATCH:

The former press secretary flashed back to Harris’ exclusive interview with NBC News reporter Lester Holt in June, where she repeatedly claimed to have traveled to the southern border. Holt interjected that the vice president had not been to the border, leading her to reply that she had also “not been to Europe.”

“Now she’s in Europe trying to stop World War III and forgive me if I’m less than hopeful that she has the skill and the acuity to stop the war,” she continued. “I hope she does.” (RELATED: ‘How Sick Is That?’ Kayleigh McEnany Says VP Harris Is Silent On Afghanistan Because ‘She Wants To Be President In 3 1/2 Years’)

Harris warned Friday of “severe consequences” for Russia if the country continued its aggression with Ukraine. She said, however, that the U.S. is hopeful to ensure diplomatic relations with the country. Russian government representatives rejected the invitation to attend the conference, which consists of more than 100 ministers and over 30 heads of state, D.W. News reported.

President Joe Biden believes Russia will invade Ukraine within “the next several days,” he told reporters Thursday. The Kremlin has denied any plans of invasion and that its troops will exit the border after completing military drills.