‘Lock Her Up’ Chants Greet Hillary In New York City

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was met Thursday with loud chants of “lock her up” by a crowd of protesters in New York City.

A crowd of protesters can be seen waiting for Hillary Clinton to exit the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention and walk to her vehicle with heavy security personnel. As Clinton approached the crowd, the protesters began booing. They then broke into the chant, “lock her up.”

🇺🇸 — WATCH: Protesters chant “Lock her up” as Hillary Clinton arrives at the Sheraton Hotel in NYC earlier. 🎥 @L2FTV pic.twitter.com/7nNAnBWLIu — Belaaz News (@TheBelaaz) February 17, 2022

Clinton was scheduled to speak during the convention, according to Fox News. Special Counsel John Durham released a report days prior alleging that lawyers from a firm enlisted by the Clinton campaign, referred to as “Law Firm-1” in the indictment, paid a tech firm that “exploited” access to private servers that were allegedly kept at Trump Tower and later at the White House.

Former President Trump and Republican Florida Sen. Marko Rubio accused Clinton of using such alleged info to try to link the Trump campaign to Russia.

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Clinton responded Wednesday. “So it’s a day that ends in Y.” (RELATED: John Brennan Says There Was ‘No Spying’ On Trump’s Campaign)

Clinton took multiple jabs at Trump throughout her speech during the convention, according to the New York Daily News.