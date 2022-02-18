Camera Caught Black Student Writing Racist Graffiti Over Water Fountains: REPORT

Video surveillance revealed the alleged perpetrator behind racist graffiti over water fountains in a California school.

The words “White” and “Colored” had been written over water fountains by a black female student, CBS Sacramento reported, adding that the student had confessed to the prank.

“I don’t believe those words that were on those water fountains were racist,” Mark T. Harris, an attorney hired by the Sacramento City Unified School District as a “race and equity monitor” this past January told CBS Sacramento. (RELATED: ‘The Student Responsible Is Not White’: Black High School Student Admits Responsibility For Racist Graffiti)

“It’s an unfortunate prank,” Harris told KCRA.com. “It does not seem to be an example of any kind of hate crime, it’s not an example in my opinion of any kind of racist behavior pattern.”

Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Issues Statement Following Discovery of Racist Graffiti at C.K. McClatchy High School:https://t.co/Uec4gzJAqc — Sac City Unified (@officialSCUSD) February 12, 2022

The graffiti was discovered by school staff on Feb. 11, according to a release from the school district that condemned the graffiti as racist.

“There is no room for hate at Sac City Unified,” Sacramento City Unified School Board Member Lisa Murawksi said in a Feb. 12 release. “This racist graffiti is not a joke, it is not excusable, and it will not be tolerated.”

The school district also listed a number of other actions it had taken, including taking steps to terminate a teacher who used a racial slur, as well as efforts to update libraries with “culturally relevant books” and trying to make the school system “more inclusive, supportive, culturally competent, and equitable.” (RELATED: Here’s A List Of Hoax ‘Hate Crimes’ In The Trump Era)

A spokesman for the Sacramento City Unified School District referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a Feb. 17 statement. The school district “takes any instance of racial intolerance extremely seriously because such acts harm our students and our entire community,” district superintendent Jorge. A. Aguilar said.

Harris did not respond to a request for comment from DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.