Wife Says Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn Died Of Cancer At Age 59

Republican Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of kidney cancer Thursday night, his wife announced on Facebook.

Hagedorn, age 59, was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2019 and announced a recurrence in July 2021. He had undergone treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement.

Breaking: Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, his wife Jennifer Carnahan wrote on Facebook. He was battling kidney cancer. https://t.co/VlBfOXpsoO “Jim loved our country and loved representing Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others.” pic.twitter.com/wfG1SnibYU — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 18, 2022

Hagedorn was first elected to Congress in 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.