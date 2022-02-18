Motorist Confronted By Canadian Police Officers At Border

In a video posted to TikTok, police in Windsor, Ontario, pointed a “rubber gun” at a man in a car who was complying with another officer’s demands.

The police demanded the man back up his vehicle, which he immediately did, and police pointed the gun at him after he complied. When he asked why the gun was being pointed at him, another officer responded, “it’s a rubber gun, don’t worry.”

In the video above, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau describes how he has further enabled Canadian law enforcement against the Freedom Convoy, including authorizing fines and imprisonment.

Trudeau employed the “Emergencies Act” Monday, allowing him to take further steps to quell the Freedom Convoy protests around the country. This is the first time the act has ever been used, and was designed for situations deemed “urgent and critical” and which “seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians,” according to the CBC. (RELATED: ‘Oil On A Raging Fire’: Reporter Presses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau After He Announces Crackdown)

